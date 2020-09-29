Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 133.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,826 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $29,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 255.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -448.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

