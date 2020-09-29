Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,633,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,413,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 76,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $775.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $861.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $879.35. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

