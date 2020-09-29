Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

