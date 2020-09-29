Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,276 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of AeroVironment worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

