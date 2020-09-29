Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 815,022 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Macerich by 151.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 95.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Evercore ISI lowered Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

