Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Vectrus worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vectrus by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,883,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEC. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VEC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

