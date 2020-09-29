Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

