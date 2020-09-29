Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,161 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.