Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,868 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, CEO David Domzalski bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Saik bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VYNE. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

