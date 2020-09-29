Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Patterson Companies worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 789,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 90,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

