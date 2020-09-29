Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of ABM Industries worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.18 and a beta of 1.28.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,793 shares of company stock worth $1,137,999. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.