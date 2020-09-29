Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $263,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,175 shares of company stock worth $5,307,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

