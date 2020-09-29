Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,215 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth $224,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at $21,012,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at $37,526,142.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

