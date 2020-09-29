Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 225,916 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

