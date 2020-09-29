Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.