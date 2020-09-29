PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $148.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.72.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.