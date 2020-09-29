PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,504,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after buying an additional 202,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

AN opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

