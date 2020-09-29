PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,763 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. UBS Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

