Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 121.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 246,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:POR opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

