PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after buying an additional 983,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 335,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after buying an additional 167,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 753,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after buying an additional 162,550 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.