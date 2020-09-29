Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 78,800 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Commercial Metals worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 179.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,091 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 43.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 348,751 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

