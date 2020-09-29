Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 179,077 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,619 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732,371 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

