Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.