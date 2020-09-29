Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

