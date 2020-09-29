Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 260,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 466,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.