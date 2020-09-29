Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.97 Million Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Knowles worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of KN stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

