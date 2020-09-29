Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,029 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.