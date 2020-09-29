Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,144 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Selective Insurance Group worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.76. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.