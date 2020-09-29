Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 485,108 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1,028.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Coherus Biosciences worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

