Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,287 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gentherm by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

THRM stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

