Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,535 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Range Resources worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

RRC opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

