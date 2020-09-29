Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 381,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

