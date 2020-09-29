Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,869 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.