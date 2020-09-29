Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,189 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

NYSE:GPI opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

