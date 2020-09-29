Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $9.12 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE HWM opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

