Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

