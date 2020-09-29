Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 547.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

CALM stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.