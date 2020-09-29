Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after buying an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after buying an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,304,000 after buying an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

NYSE:PB opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

