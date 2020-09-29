Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37,000 Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 157,996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 179,648 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $863.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

