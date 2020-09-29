Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 713,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Esquire Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.18. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.