Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Renewable Energy Group worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.