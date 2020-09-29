Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Rogers worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rogers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 444,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Rogers stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $157.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

