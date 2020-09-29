Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,100 Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSLR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Shares of VSLR opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,341,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.