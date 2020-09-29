Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,782 Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $824.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.44. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

