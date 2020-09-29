Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,837 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.34. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.