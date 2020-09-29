Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wanda Sports Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,637,000.

Get Wanda Sports Group alerts:

WSG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE WSG opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

Wanda Sports Group Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.