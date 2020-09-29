Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $192,000 in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Energous by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 286,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $25,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,460 shares of company stock valued at $187,626. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95. Energous Corp has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

