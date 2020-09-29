Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE CLI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

