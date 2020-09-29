Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apyx Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Apyx Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 64.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

