Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woori Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

